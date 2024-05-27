ACC boss’ $32k trip, Nicola Willis teases her budget plans and the death toll remains unknown after devasting Papua New Guinea landslide.

Waikato police received 1532 missing persons reports in 15 months, data obtained under the Official Information Act has revealed.

That averages to about two people reported missing each day in the region during that time.

Of these missing people, all but 16 have been found.

According to the data, obtained by the Waikato Herald under the Official Information Act, there were 1532 missing persons reported in Waikato between January 1, 2023 and March 31 this year.

Within the same period, 1516 missing persons were found.

Among the people found was teenager Meela Black.

Meela was reported missing on April 14. Police announced she had been found on April 21.

Police have thanked the public for reporting information to help find the missing teenager.

“The girl reported missing from a shopping centre in Te Rapa, Hamilton late Sunday morning has been located safe and well,” a police statement read.

“Police would like to thank members of the public who reported information to assist in locating her.”

Pureora Forest was searched for missing Auckland woman Judy Donovan, 79. She has not been seen since March 23. Photo / Supplied, The Outdoor Access Commission

Among the sixteen people still listed as missing as of April 30 is 79-year-old Judy Donovan.

Donovan hasn’t been seen since March 23, when the experienced tramper disappeared while laying bait lines in Pureora Forest, between Te Kūiti and Lake Taupō.

She became separated from her companions, sparking a large search that included LandSAR volunteers, dogs, Canyon Search and Rescue and thermal imaging by the police Eagle helicopter.

The search of the 78,000-hectare forest reserve, which has a thick canopy, multiple waterways and waterfalls, was suspended on April 6.

A police spokesperson said on Friday that searchers returned to the area almost a month later, when police used Search and Rescue cadaver dogs on May 1 and 2.

Specialist support from Search and Rescue and LandSAR was also used, the spokesperson said.

“Unfortunately, Judy was not found.”

Police were now reviewing all material, and further searches would be considered if new information became available.

“Hunters and trampers in the Pureora Forest area are encouraged to contact police if they notice anything out of place, such as pieces of clothing or camping equipment.

“It’s important if you see something to lock the location on your GPS and include that information in your report to police - that way we can pinpoint areas to focus our efforts.”

Papanui Point from Ruapuke Beach near Raglan. A man is still missing nearby. Photo / Paul Martin

Also still missing is a man who disappeared off the Raglan coast after activating his emergency beacon.

The man had been fishing in his boat 40m from the shore when he reported via Maritime Radio that he had successfully passed the Raglan bar.

However, at 10.15am, the fisherman called stating he was having a medical event and activated his emergency locator beacon.

Waikato West Area Commander Inspector Will Loughrin said Coastguard responded and located his boat however the man was not found.

“Police with the assistance of the National Police Dive Squad, the New Zealand Navy, Coastguard and a fixed-wing aircraft have searched the area,” Loughrin said.

“Unfortunately the man has not been located, and this search phase has now been paused pending any information that may lead to an area of interest for further searching.”

Police announced they were suspending the search for the man on May 8.

When asked for updates on the people still missing in Waikato, a police spokesperson said open missing persons cases were assessed and reassessed on a regular basis.

“Police consider a range of options for finding the missing person, including the use of media,” the spokesperson said.

“This is done on a case by case basis and the decision whether or not the media are utilised sits with the officer in charge of each case.”

Maryana Garcia is a Hamilton-based multimedia reporter covering breaking news in Waikato. She previously wrote for the Rotorua Daily Post and Bay of Plenty Times.