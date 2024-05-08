Alleged Ponsonby gunman found dead, two Canterbury houses go up in flames and footage emerges of a terrifying airborne crash in the latest NZ Herald headlines.

Police have suspended a search for a fisherman who activated an emergency beacon before going missing off the Raglan coast last month.

The man, who went had been fishing in his boat 40 metres from the shore, reported via Maritime Radio that he had successfully passed the Raglan bar.

However, at 10.15am, the fisherman called stating he was having a medical event and activated his emergency locator beacon.

Waikato West Area Commander Inspector Will Loughrin said Coastguard responded and located his boat however the male was not found.

“Police with the assistance of the National Police Dive Squad, The New Zealand Navy, Coastguard and a fixed-wing aircraft have searched the area,” Loughrin said.

“Unfortunately the man has not been located, and this search phase has now been paused pending any information that may lead to an area of interest for further searching.”

An investigation is ongoing, the matter has been reported to the Coroner and Police remain in contact with family.

Police said they would like to speak with anyone who was out boating or fishing on Tuesday morning, April 23, in the Raglan area.

This incident is the second serious rescue emergency off the Raglan coast last month.

On April 11 a brief search was carried out after police got a report about a group of four people needing help in the water off Manu Bay at 6.24pm.

Three people were pulled from the water.

One person was initially unaccounted for, but was later found on rocks by a Coastguard crew member on a rescue jetski.

Resuscitation attempts were unsuccessful and the person died at the scene.