Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Waikato News

Hamilton police searching for missing teenager Meela Black

Waikato Herald
Quick Read
Former Port of Auckland CEO Tony Gibson goes on trial, recession hits the job market and a candlelit vigil has been held for the Sydney stabbing. Video / NZ Herald / Getty / AP

Police have asked for the public’s help to find missing teenager Meela Black, last seen at a Hamilton shopping centre.

In a police statement, Waikato police said Meela’s family had concerns for her welfare.

Meela was last seen at a shopping centre in Te Rapa around 11am yesterday and has been reported missing.

She was wearing black flared pants, a black long sleeve top, and black and white Panda Dunks shoes.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

If you have seen Meela, or have information that may assist police in locating her please contact 111 and quote file number 240421/1139.

Meela Black was last seen at a shopping centre in Te Rapa.
Meela Black was last seen at a shopping centre in Te Rapa.

Latest from Waikato News