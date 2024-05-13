Cassandra went missing in Hamilton on May 13.

Police are appealing for sightings of a woman called Cassandra who was reported missing in Glenview, Hamilton, on Monday.

In a written statement, a police spokesperson said Cassandra was last seen at a residence in Ōhaupō Rd, Glenview, about 4.30pm on May 13.

She was wearing a creamy pink short-sleeved top and a black-brown knee-length skirt.

Residents in the area were being asked to check sheds and outbuildings on their property because Cassandra could have taken shelter overnight.

Police and Cassandra’s family have concerns for her wellbeing and urge anyone with information on her whereabouts to call 111 and reference file number 240514/8398.

MetService reported temperatures as low as 5C in Hamilton this morning.



