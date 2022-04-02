Police were notified of a missing jet skier around Bottle Top Bay on the Manukau Harbour. Photo / 123rf

A late-night rescue has retrieved a boatie who attempted to swim ashore across a mud bank in the dark after being separated from their jet-ski.

Coastguard Papakura was paged shortly after 12.35am today, after police were notified of a missing jet-skier around Bottle Top Bay on the Manukau Harbour.

The jet skier had been due back the previous evening, but their vehicle and trailer were still at the boat ramp, concerning authorities.

A police spokesperson said they received a report at 11.50pm on Saturday that a person had failed to return after going out on a watercraft in Bottle Top Bay, Pahurehure Inlet that afternoon.

"Police maritime unit coordinated an operation in which Police helicopter conducted area searches of the area that the person was last known to be in," the spokesperson said.

Police Eagle Helicopter located the missing person at 1.10am near Hikihiki Bank, some distance from the jet-ski.

A spokesperson from Coastguard said the jet ski had run aground and the boatie had attempted to swim ashore across a mud bank.

"Shortly after volunteers aboard Papakura Rescue 2 recovered the person from the water who, other than being wet, was in good health," the spokesperson said.

"Coastguard Papakura then recovered the grounded jet-ski and returned the boatie and craft back to the boat ramp."