Missing man found: Napier 26-year-old 'safe and well'

The man was reported missing after he was last seen in Napier early on Sunday morning but has now been found. Photo / Eastern District Police

A 26-year-old Napier man has been found following an extensive search around the region.

Police appealed to the public for help finding the man over concerns for his wellbeing.

He was found about 11am on Monday, "safe and well", a police spokesperson said.

It followed search operations ramping up and an appeal to residents of Poraiti in Napier to check their homes and sheds for signs of him.

He was reportedly last seen early on Sunday morning about 1.30am near the corner of Puketitiri Rd and Church Rd in Taradale, Napier.

The search started on Sunday and was ongoing on Monday morning and police continued to appeal to the public for help locating him.

Police appealed for a motorist who may have seen him on Puketitiri Rd about the time he went missing to come forward, saying they may have had "information critical to the search".

Police thanked members of the public for their help with the search.