Police are concerned for the well-being of a man who was last seen kayaking on Lake Rotorua this afternoon.
Police have issued a plea for sightings of the kayaker as two Coastguard vessels scour the lake for the man.
A police statement said the search was focused around the Mokoia Island area.
"The man is in a black and yellow blow-up kayak and is wearing a dark green jacket. It's not known if the man was wearing a life jacket."
Anyone who might be able to help is asked to contact the police by calling 105 and quoting event number P052355407.