Missing kayaker: 'Devastated' family and friends appeal for help in jetski search

The search for missing kayaker Koyren Campbell has been ongoing since Sunday. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The employer of missing kayaker Koyren Campbell is appealing for help in a jet-ski search of the Wellington coast on Saturday.

The 22-year-old Wellington man has been missing since 12pm on Sunday when he failed to return from a fishing trip, and a desperate search has been under way since.

His unmanned kayak was found later that day, and on Tuesday the police dive squad located clothing items belonging to Campbell on the seabed.

Koyren Campbell's coworkers are "gutted" at his disappearance, his boss said. Photo / Supplied

Campbell's employer, D-Fluff Insulation company director David Downer is pulling together members of the community to search the coastlines on jet-skis on Saturday.

"We just can't sit around and twiddle our thumbs and wait for something," he said.

"We're just going to get out there, one set of eyes is better than no set of eyes. Ten sets of eyes are better than two sets of eyes.

"The more people we can have out there looking for something - whether it's just a life jacket or a clue or Koyren himself - that's the goal, just to bring him home to his family."

It was unclear whether the official search – which included rescue helicopters, the Navy, Defence Force and Police Dive Squad – would still be under way on Saturday.

The search for missing kayaker Koyren Campbell on day 4, at Tarakena Bay on Wellington's south coast. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Downer said the group would leave from Moa Point at around 9am, and were looking for volunteers experienced with a jet ski to assist. There would also be a BBQ to provide food and drink for volunteers.

"We just want people to come down, the more people we can get down there to help the better it will be.

"We just want to bring him home to his family and friends and put him where he belongs."

Downer described Campbell as a hard worker - "young, energetic and absolutely fantastic".

"He puts a smile on your face every time he walks in the door.

"We're just devastated. Absolutely brilliant guy."