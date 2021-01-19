Navy joins search for missing kayaker Koyren Campbell off coast of Wellington

The search for missing kayaker Koyren Campbell on day 4, at Tarakena Bay on Wellington's south coast. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The navy has now been brought in to help in the search for a young kayaker missing off the south coast of Wellington.

Koyren Campbell, 22, was due back from a fishing trip at 12pm on Sunday, and his unmanned kayak was found later that afternoon with a fresh catch of fish in it.

A desperate search has been underway since his disappearance, with friends and family hitting the water with jetskis and boats, as others drive up and down the coastline hoping for signs of Campbell.

The official search includes LandSar members, a Royal New Zealand Defence Force NH90 crew, the Wellington Westpac Rescue Helicopter crew, Wellington Coastguard, Police public safety staff and the Police Maritime Unit and Police National Dive Squad.

Now, police have confirmed the search is being supported by the Royal New Zealand Navy underwater search team and equipment.

Yesterday, the search took a concerning turn, with divers finding clothing items belonging to Campbell on the seabed.

The discovery raised a number of possibilities, all of which were to be assessed, however it also increased police's concerns, police said in a statement.

With weather permitting, an aerial search along the Wairarapa coastline by a Royal New Zealand Air Force NH-90 will go ahead this afternoon, with support from ground teams along parts of the shoreline.

Koyren Campbell's coworkers are "gutted" at his disappearance, his boss said. Photo / Supplied

Last night, LandSAR teams completed another thorough search of the coastline of the Miramar Peninsula, however nothing further of note was located.

Police are still interested in speaking to anyone who may have come across a life jacket or kayak paddle in the greater Wellington area since Campbell went missing.

Anyone with any information that can assist police is asked to call 105 and quote event number P045173862.

Campbell's boss, David Downer from D-Fluff Insulation, yesterday described Campbell as a "young, funny guy".

"He was just so full of life ... there's nothing bad to say about him."

Members of the Wellington Search and Rescue team during their search for Koyren Campbell on Monday. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Campbell, who has been working for Downer for about eight months, walked in off the street and asked for a job.

"He's a brilliant worker ... all the workers are gutted."

A Givealittle page has been set up by Koyren's friends to raise money to hire a thermal imaging drone to assist with the search.

The drone costs $400 per hour, the page said.

The fundraising page said Campbell is "the most amazing friend" and as of this morning more than $8700 has been raised.