Thousands raised for victims of wrong-way crash on Wellington motorway

The two vehicles collided on the Wellington Urban motorway northbound on the fly-over between Molesworth St and the Aotea on-ramp. Image / NZTA

Thousands of dollars have been raised in support of the two victims of a wrong-way crash on Wellington's motorway on Tuesday.

Genna Te Kahika was driving with her brother Jeremy early Tuesday morning when their car was hit by another travelling the wrong way down State Highway 1.

Genna Te Kahika. Photo / Supplied

Police later said CCTV footage had confirmed the pair in the offending vehicle had entered the Wellington Urban motorway at Petone and travelled nearly 10km in the wrong direction.

They eventually collided with the Te Kahika's car in the northbound on the fly-over between Molesworth St and the Aotea on-ramp, at about 4.20am.

The two in the offending vehicle died at the scene, while Genna and Jeremy were taken to Wellington Hospital and remain in a critical condition.

A Givealittle page has been created to raise money for the injured pair, to help pay for food, bills, medicine and rent as they go through a long period of recovery.

Nearly $11,000 has been donated in less than 24 hours.