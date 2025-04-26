Her father Finn John Jensen announced on Facebook that her funeral would be held on May 2.

On March 28 he confirmed her death to his family and friends.

“My beloved daughter My Marie Clemensen has sadly been taken from us,” he wrote.

“She was driving wrong in New Zealand. She will always be missed and loved.”

My Marie Harder Clemensen died in March after a crash between a car and truck near Marton. Photo / Threads

Jensen said Clemensen was “the world’s best and loveliest daughter”.

Clemensen’s partner Marcus Andreassen also paid tribute on Facebook.

“My beloved... sadly passed away on Wednesday... I received the terrible message on Thursday night,” he wrote.

“She will obviously be missed forever... I am of course in great sorrow.”

It appears Clemensen’s mother Charlotte had visited her in New Zealand in early March.

She posted photographs from her time in Wellington.

“It was wonderful to see the smallest child again after three months,” Charlotte Clemensen wrote.

“We were driving through Wellington home... in the evening we went out to celebrate My’s Birthday... I just took a trip to My’s work and then it was really nice to see where she does her everyday life.”

The mother and daughter also took a trip to the South Island together.

