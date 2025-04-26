Advertisement
Missed forever: Police name woman killed in Marton crash

Anna Leask
By
Senior Journalist - crime and justice·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

Police have named the woman killed in a crash at Marton last month.

She was 24-year-old My Marie Harder Clemensen, from Khandallah, Wellington.

The crash between a car and truck happened on State Highway 1 near Marton, around 35km southeast of Whanganui, shortly before 10pm on March 26.

An investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.

Clemensen was originally from Haslev in Denmark.

Her father Finn John Jensen announced on Facebook that her funeral would be held on May 2.

On March 28 he confirmed her death to his family and friends.

“My beloved daughter My Marie Clemensen has sadly been taken from us,” he wrote.

“She was driving wrong in New Zealand. She will always be missed and loved.”

My Marie Harder Clemensen died in March after a crash between a car and truck near Marton. Photo / Threads
Jensen said Clemensen was “the world’s best and loveliest daughter”.

Clemensen’s partner Marcus Andreassen also paid tribute on Facebook.

“My beloved... sadly passed away on Wednesday... I received the terrible message on Thursday night,” he wrote.

“She will obviously be missed forever... I am of course in great sorrow.”

It appears Clemensen’s mother Charlotte had visited her in New Zealand in early March.

She posted photographs from her time in Wellington.

“It was wonderful to see the smallest child again after three months,” Charlotte Clemensen wrote.

“We were driving through Wellington home... in the evening we went out to celebrate My’s Birthday... I just took a trip to My’s work and then it was really nice to see where she does her everyday life.”

The mother and daughter also took a trip to the South Island together.

Anna Leask is a senior reporter who covers national crime and justice. She joined the Herald in 2008 and has worked as a journalist for 19 years with a particular focus on family and gender-based violence, child abuse, sexual violence, homicides, mental health and youth crime. She writes, hosts and produces the award-winning podcast A Moment In Crime, released monthly on nzherald.co.nz

