Irene Katsougiannis with her late husband, who died in 2017.

The man suspected of killing a woman who was found dead in her Wellington home on Monday has died in Hong Kong.

Police confirmed the victim, 62-year-old Irene Katsougiannis, knew the man.

Her body was found at a property in Miramar.

Police at the scene in Wellington's Miramar on Monday afternoon. Photo / Angus Dreaver, RNZ

The Herald understands Katsougiannis owned the property where she was found. She had coached netball and worked as a piano tutor.

A post-mortem was completed yesterday.

Police said they could also now reveal the person believed to be responsible for her death was a man known to her, who left New Zealand on Sunday.

“He has since died in Hong Kong, and local police there are investigating the circumstances,” police said.

“The investigation into what happened to Irene is progressing well, and the scene examination is expected to be completed by the weekend.”

Police said they extend their condolences to Katsougiannis’ family and the wider community as they deal with this tragedy.

Police will continue to make inquiries into the full circumstances that led to Irene’s death, and report these to the coroner.

The Herald earlier reported Katsougiannis’ husband had died in 2017.