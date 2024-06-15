A man has been charged after allegedly driving his car into a group of people in Ponsonby.

Police said they were called to “mass disorder” in Ponsonby around 10.20pm yesterday.

It started on Ponsonby Rd before moving along Anglesea St and ending on Heke St.

Inspector Jason Homan said a man got into a vehicle and allegedly hit three people with the car before crashing into a pole.

Homan said one of the people struck by the car had moderate to serious injuries.

Another two people had moderate injuries and had been discharged from hospital.

Police arrested a 24-year-old man at the scene. He has been charged with injuring with intent to injure.

The Serious Crash Unit attended the scene and conducted a scene examination. Further inquiries were ongoing, Homan said.