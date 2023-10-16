Residents can expect to see a police presence for several days. Photo / Melissa Nightingale

The woman found dead yesterday after a homicide in Wellington had lost her husband just a few years earlier.

The victim, who was in her 60s, was found dead at a property on Totara Rd, Miramar on Monday afternoon.

Today police had the property cordoned off, with forensic tents set up outside the house.

The Herald understands the woman owned the property where she was found.

Social media posts reveal her husband died in 2017. She has also coached netball and worked as a piano tutor.

Detective Senior Sergeant Tim Leitch said yesterday police would like to hear from anyone in the Totara Rd area who saw or heard anything suspicious or concerning between early Saturday morning and early Sunday morning.

Police have a cordon blocking the property on Totara Rd, Miramar. Photo / Melissa Nightingale

“Totara Rd residents can expect to see a continued police presence overnight and tomorrow morning, as a scene examination takes place,” Leitch said on Monday.

“Cordons will remain in place around the address for the next few days and residents are thanked for their ongoing support and co-operation.”

Police said they do not believe there is any risk to the wider community.

While the street was cordoned off yesterday, today police had reduced the cordon to just the house where her body was found.

RNZ reported yesterday that a witness said he saw four armed officers outside the property on Totara Rd.

Chris Budge said two were beside the car and two beside the letterbox and they looked as if they were ready to go into the house.

“The police were in a significantly defensive pose, rifles drawn, it looked as if they were going in to contain the premises,” Budge said.

He was not surprised to learn that someone had died, he told RNZ.

Budge said it was armed patrol officers and not members of the Armed Offenders Squad.

In total, he said there were five police cars at the bottom of Totara Rd and about seven officers outside the house, and unmarked cars had been let through the roadblock.

Melissa Nightingale is a Wellington-based reporter who covers crime, justice and news in the capital. She joined the Herald in 2016 and has worked as a journalist for 10 years.



