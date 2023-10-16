Police at the scene in Wellington's Miramar on Monday afternoon. Photo / Angus Dreaver, RNZ

Police at the scene in Wellington's Miramar on Monday afternoon. Photo / Angus Dreaver, RNZ

By RNZ

A person has been found dead at a residential property in the Wellington suburb of Miramar, police say.

Police are at the scene and roadblocks are in place at the corner of Totara Road and Napier Street.

Officers were called to the address just after 2pm.

An eyewitness said he saw four armed officers outside the property on Totara Road.

Chris Budge said two were beside the car and two beside the letterbox and they looked as if they were ready to go into the house.

“The police were in a significantly defensive pose, rifles drawn, it looked as if they were going in to contain a premises,” Budge said.

He said he was not surprised to learn that someone had died.

Budge also said it was armed patrol officers and not members of the Armed Offenders Squad.

In total, he said there were five police cars at the bottom of Totara Road and about seven officers outside the house, and unmarked cars had been let through the roadblock.

An RNZ reporter at the scene said a member of the police appeared to be searching for something.

One resident said her child had a piano lesson scheduled at a property just past the roadblock.

She said they were turned away even though the piano teacher came to meet them at the cordon.