Whakaari / White Island. Photo taken on an observation flight earlier this year in May. Photo / GNS Science

By RNZ

A minor eruption has occurred at Whakaari/White Island.

The Volcanic Alert Level has now been raised to Level 3 and the Aviation Colour Code raised to orange.

On Geonet’s website, duty volcanologist Geoff Kilgour said the volcano had produced “a more vigorous plume” on Friday afternoon, moving volcanic ash to the east of the island.

“There is a low probability of this ash affecting the mainland. This weak eruptive activity was identified through a combination of webcam imagery and satellite data provided by our colleagues from the Volcanic Ash Advisory Centre at NZ MetService.