Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Mind Matters: Psychotherapist Kyle MacDonald answers your questions

4 minutes to read

'Tis the season to drink and be merry. But what if you want to drink less this silly season? Photo / 123RF

Kyle MacDonald
By:

Mind Matters Psychotherapist Kyle MacDonald answers your mental health questions. If you have a question, email

Q. I usually end up drinking too much at this time of year, how can I limit it?

A. 'Tis the season! Good on you for making a clear goal to drink less. If

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.