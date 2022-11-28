The Te Matau a Māui – Once Were Wingers team will head to Perth in March to play in the Golden Oldies World Rugby Festival. Photo / Neil Reid

Hawke’s Bay club and ex-rep players used to smashing each other while playing for opposing clubs have united as one for the 2023 Golden Oldies World Rugby Festival – in the process laying the foundation for their hopes to secure Napier future hosting rights of the multi-million-dollar event.

Te Matau a Māui – Once Were Wingers features players aged over-35 from the Hawke’s Bay Rugby Union’s ultra-competitive third-grade division.

In March they travel to Perth to take on other sides from around the world at the festival which will involve several thousand players.

Winning on the field is not the only goal, with team kaumatua Robert ‘Rocket’ Whaitiri saying the side’s appearance was also the first step in a bid to hopefully secure hosting rights for the tournament.

“This is a world event, has been going [since 1979] and in our eyes would be great to promote Hawke’s Bay,” Whaitiri said.

“The economic spin-off to an area like Hawke’s Bay would be astronomical . . . I am talking millions and millions. It would be everything from sponsors, to motels and hotels, the vineyards and other tours.

“A lot of the teams are in the host city for at least a week, and some come in even to acclimatise. It could be very good economically for Hawke’s Bay.”

Wellington hosted the tournament in 2006, where teams from 15 countries – including Spain, France, Ireland, Russia, Italy, South Africa and Japan – travelled to New Zealand to take part. More than 4000 players took to the field.

Te Matau a Māui – Once Were Wingers’ foundation player Johnny Baker – who plays for the Taradale Rugby and Sports Club’s third-grade side – said he was determined to be involved in a bid to “bring it” to Hawke’s Bay.

Taradale rugby player Johnny Baker, with his 4-year-old daughter Tatiana, wants Napier to secure hosting rights for the multi-million-dollar Golden Oldies World Rugby Festival. Photo / Neil Reid

“We want it here, we want to show them what we have to offer. It would be [worth millions to the region],” he said.

“There are 78 teams involved. Imagine how many people that involves. It is a huge thing . . . it would be awesome.”

The earliest Hawke’s Bay could host the event is 2029.

Whaitiri – who was one of the organisers of the successful Kai in the Bay festivals - said he believed any Hawke’s Bay bid would strongly include a “cultural aspect” to it.

“If we were to hold it here, I would make sure there was a powhiri where we could welcome in all international groups.

“I would have waka [on the Clive River] to let people know that while it was a rugby event, they would also be learning about the indigenous people of this land. I would have marae visits, hangi . . . give them something they would probably never get at any other event.”

The 2006 rugby pumped $12m into the Wellington economy, a Wellington City Council-commissioned report later estimated. That included 17,500 room night bookings and more than 100 team buses.

Then Wellington mayor Kerry Prendergast said hosting the tournament had been “the kind of advertising for Wellington that money can’t buy”.

“The economic benefit gained from events like this is the icing on the cake.”

Attending the 2023 Golden Oldies World Rugby Festival in Perth will give those keen to work on a Hawke’s Bay hosting bid first-hand experience of exactly what is required.

Te Matau a Māui – Once Were Wingers was set up to involve players from any clubs involved in the third-grade division.

The majority of the foundation squad involved players from the Clive and Taradale clubs; the sides that battled out the past two third grade finals in the Hawke’s Bay Rugby Union’s club competition.

Clive has enjoyed back-to-back grand final victories.

Members of Clive's victorious third-grade squad celebrate after winning their division's Hawke's Bay Rugby Union's club final in July. Photo / Neil Reid

The squad will also be added to by several Perth-based players who previously played their rugby in Hawke’s Bay.

Baker, aged 41, said while some squad members were on-field club rivals, there were no problems gelling as one for Perth.

“It is a whānau-orientated team, we all love each other, we all love having a beer . . . it is about being together.

“We have played rugby with everyone from all the different clubs over the years and created good relationships. Now we are being brought together as one.”

Whaitiri – aged 61 and who played for Clive this year - added strong friendships ran through the whole team unit regardless of what club players were from.

“Apart from the rivalry and s*** we throw at each other during club rugby, there is a strong sense of camaraderie,” he said.

Robert Whaitiri says members of the combined team are mates regardless of their club affiliations. Photo / Neil Reid.

“We are at that age now where what happens on the field, stays on the field. We can bump into Johnny, or anyone from Taradale, and have a beer when the game is over.

“And we all have families, some of us have grandkids, and we do this so hopefully our grandkids can use us as an example to keep playing sport.”

Baker said it wasn’t too late for people to be involved with Te Matau a Māui – Once Were Wingers in either on or off-field roles ahead of their debut in Perth.

The team – who use the Meeanee Hotel as their base - still had spots available for extra players.

It also wasn’t too late for sponsors to jump on board.

When asked for his message to any potential sponsors, Baker said: “Sponsorship goes a long way and helps out a lot . . . get in, because this is going to be a massive journey and not just this year but in years to come.”

