A Rotorua hotel has hit the refresh button, spending “several million dollars” on an upgrade planned pre-Covid, and has gathered momentum now that visitor numbers are back to “normal levels”.
The Millennium Hotel has refurbished 99 out of 227 rooms beginning with the carpet and extending to soft furnishings inspired by the colours of the Central Plateau.
The Rotorua Daily Post was invited to have a sneak peek.
General manager Pipiana Whiston said burnt oranges and reds were accented with blue to represent Rotorua’s surrounding natural environment, and she was particularly proud of the “bespoke” photography highlighting local scenery.
She said the local points of interest on walls in the refreshed rooms created a point of difference.
Planned before Covid, a mock room was set up in 2019. Affected by lockdown restrictions, the hotel was forced to split the project into two stages.
“Stage two will be complete by the end of the first quarter next year,” Whiston said.
Costing “several million dollars” the project was always about more than just rooms. It included “equipment behind the scenes, which no one gets to see, but it helps improve our efficiencies”, Whiston said.
“No one knew what was going to be happening in the world so we decided to just run with half the hotel and make sure that everything was increasing and evolving.”
The high season for Millennium is from October to April and this year operations will “pretty much be back at normal levels in terms of demand within the business”.
“We’ve seen a 70% return in visitation over this high season just gone, in terms of numbers coming through to the region, which is great,” Whiston said.
Built in 1983, she said some of the original furnishings had come to the “end of a cycle” and “it was time to refresh it and start again”.
Sustainability in hospitality is about ‘persistent education’
Millenium operations manager Carl Bennett said the hotel on Hinemaru Str held a gold environmental standard through Qualmark and was a founding member of the Rotorua Sustainable Business Charter more than 25 years ago.
Sustainability practices were high on the hotel’s priority list.
An audit of food waste was included in the multi-million dollar renovation and an assessment of their sustainability practices through the Rotorua Sustainability Trust was conducted last year.
Whiston said trust coordinator Desirae Kirby delivered a full-staff briefing as a result.
It was “really beneficial”, Whiston said.
“Staff get to understand a little bit more that what we do here does impact the wider community and the environment.
“So where we can we’re obviously reviewing everything that we do and, you know, it’s an ongoing process.
“So we track it to make sure that we’re making improvements and we’re taking on other suggestions in terms of best practice and modifying the way we do our business, and still making gains,” Whiston said.
The initiatives have drawn praise from visitors.
“We deal with international too and there’s still a lot of people that come through and they’re just like, wow, that’s so cool that you do that here - they don’t think about [recycling] themselves,” Bennett said.
Millenium is trying to partner up with someone to help recycle soft plastics on a commercial scale, Bennett said.
“Our efforts here are flowing on to the guests but also the staff.