Ecogas director Andrew Fisher. Photo / Supplied

A $30 million-plus food waste to bioenergy facility being built in Reporoa has been labelled a "gamechanger" for the industry.

The facility is expected to have the capacity to convert up to 100,000 tonnes of food waste into bioenergy a year, which is roughly 10 truck and trailer loads a day.

The Rotorua Lakes Council issued a building consent valued at $3m in February for the Biogas facility at 3057 Broadlands Rd.

It was one of seven commercial building consents valued at $3,870,000 issued last month.

The facility is owned by Ecogas - a joint venture between Pioneer Energy Ltd and Ecostock Supplies Ltd – on land owned by T&G Fresh.

The project is expected to create more than 90 jobs during the construction phase and employ about 30 people when complete.

Ecogas director Andrew Fisher said the latest consent was for the biofilter system.

Fisher said the main digester tanks for the "biological process" were currently being erected and will stand about 12m tall.

"This is the first site in New Zealand," he said.

"It allows us to essentially cut 40 per cent of the product going to landfill and at scale."

Fisher said it will be the first "gas-to-grid" facility.

Ecogas director Andrew Fisher. Photo / Supplied

"We will create a biomethane that goes to the grid, we will capture co2 which will be bottled, and can be used for dry ice or other co2 applications.

"This allows us to put renewable gas into the grid and leverage off existing infrastructure."

It will also create a fertiliser on a smaller scale, he said.

Fisher said building the manufacturing site in Reporoa allowed the facility to be able to support big industries throughout the North Island.

"By being close to our farmers we don't have a carbon footprint as far as the application is concerned ... Some of the co2 will go into growing tomatoes next door.

"It's a game-changer because it elevates the handling of our waste resources and gives dignity to farmers.

"Food is generally 80 per cent water, it's how we are handling that water component. It's about being able to use that water and being able to get it back onto the paddocks."

Fisher said the facility has an initial consented capacity to convert 100,000 tonnes of food waste a year.

"That's roughly 10 truck and trailer loads a day.

"We are fortunate we have got Auckland Council's contract for the next 20 years. We are bringing stuff out of Hawke's Bay, Wellington, Hamilton, Palmerston North, New Plymouth, Rotorua and Tauranga."

Fisher said the ultimate idea was to educate younger generations to "see the science".

"You've got to bring the next generation along."

The facility was granted a $3m consent in March last year for its construction.

But Fisher said after Covid-19 delayed the project it was now on track for a "soft-opening" in October.

"We will be processing products by the end of the year, easily."

Conversion of former Boulevard Motel

Former Boulevard Motel at 265 Fenton St. Photo / Andrew Warner

Meanwhile, two separate building consents valued at $150,000 and $40,000 were issued for the former Boulevard Motel at 265 Fenton St.

The Government's housing arm Kāinga Ora bought the former motel in mid-2021 for $8.1m.

Kāinga Ora Bay of Plenty regional director Darren Toy said it bought the motel to support the immediate need for more short-term housing options in Rotorua for whānau in insecure living situations.

Toy said the building consents were for a range of work to upgrade and convert the former motel to make it suitable for about 80 people and whānau "for transitional housing alongside wraparound support".

"The work includes installation of a wired fire alarm system, removal of spas and pool, fire walls installation, remodelling of some rooms and painting refreshes."

However, Toy said the conversion of the former motel has taken longer than initially expected due to Covid-related restrictions and illness, and some materials supply chain challenges.

"Currently the first places are expected to be completed in April, and further places in May and July.

"A five-bedroom house will be completed in early April, with other accommodation expected to be completed in May and July."

Toy said longer-term it planned to redevelop the property for permanent housing "given its good location and access to services and transport".

The units will be managed by local provider of housing and support services, Wera Aotearoa Charitable Trust.

Building consents - February

Total value of commercial consents: $3,870,000

Total value of residential consents: $13,924,500

Total number of commercial consents: 7

Total number of residential consents: 93

Commercial consents:



BIOGAS FACILITY

3057 Broadlands Rd

$3 million

FOUNDATIONS & EARTHWORKS

1272 Fenton St

$100,000

INTERNAL ALTERATIONS

1072 Haupapa St

$20,000

ALTERATIONS AND RE-CLAD CLASSROOMS

2613 State Highway 30

$200,000

FITOUT FOR COSMETIC CLINIC

1278 Tutanekai St

$350,000

INSTALL SWITCHBOARD, REMOVE SPAS, VARIOUS INTERNAL ALTERATIONS - BLOCK B

265 Fenton St

$150,000

INSTALL SWITCHBOARD, REMOVE SPAS, VARIOUS INTERNAL ALTERATIONS - BLOCK A

265 Fenton St

$40,000

Source: Rotorua Lakes Council