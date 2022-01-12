The biggest consent issued last year was nearly $29m for the new Wai Ariki Hot Springs and Spa on Whakaue St. Photo / Supplied

Rotorua is feeling the effects of "unprecedented highs" in the construction industry as the value of building consents issued last year soared 76 per cent in a year.

Between January and November last year 1172 consents worth more than $250 million were issued. In 2020, 1228 building consent applications with a value of more than $142m were issued.

December 2021 figures were yet to be released.

The 2021 figure was made up of 1042 residential consents valued at $148,770,667 and 130 commercial consents valued at $104,089,350.

Among the work consented last year was a multimillion-dollar lakefront spa development and a school's new science block.

New Zealand Construction Industry Council executive director Graham Burke said activity across all sectors of the construction industry was at "unprecedented highs" in most parts of the country.

The rise in activity was in sharp contrast to predictions made during the 2020 Covid-19 lockdown, he said.

"The industry is very pleased to have the work, although there is pressure on businesses from skills shortages and supply chain restraints.

"Businesses are reporting full order books and it is a great time for people considering a career in construction to enter the industry."

The biggest Rotorua consent issued last year was nearly $29m for the new Wai Ariki Hot Springs and Spa on Whakaue St.

In September Pukeroa Oruawhata Group deputy chairman David Tapsell told the Rotorua Daily Post the new spa would generate a "significant number" of new jobs.

The spa was a major step towards Rotorua's vision of being the "spa capital of the Southern Hemisphere" and would help the tourism and hospitality sectors recover from the economic impact of the pandemic, he said.

The Wai Ariki Hot Springs and Spa is scheduled to open this year.

A consent valued at $13.5m issued for a new commercial building as part of the QE Health's spa redevelopment on Hinemaru St also made the top five biggest commercial consents of the year.

So did a consent valued at $5.5m for Rotorua Boys' High School's new science block.

Principal Chris Grinter said the science build was well under way despite Covid-19 and heavy rain delaying some progress in the last few months of last year.

Grinter said he the enabling works were to be completed by the end of January before construction — which was expected to take about a year — could start.

"The school is hopeful that this exciting and much-needed project that has been so long in the making will be the base for teaching science in 2023.

Year 13 students Nikau Rickards and Aorere Waaka, head of Science Jayne Ferguson, principal Chris Grinter and assistant head of science Darren Florence celebrate their new science block. Photo / NZME

"Our growing roll, which is expected to add close to 100 students to this year's numbers, means current teaching spaces are very much at capacity."

A consent valued at $4m was issued in July for a new three-storey office building as part of an $80m Māori commercial centre and neighbouring 13-storey hotel planned for Rotorua's CBD.

Rotomā No 1 Incorporation chief executive Neville King said the consent was for a "completely new" modern building, with two levels of office space and ground-floor retail.

The commercial building on Arawa St was part of a 13-storey hotel planned at the back of the site.

King said the commercial centre had unfortunately gone back to tender, which his team hoped to look at this year.

But all going well he hoped to have more news to share in March.

"We hope to start building not long after that.

"I just think it is going to bring the CBD to another level in terms of look, feel and presence."

As for the hotel that was on the "back burner" for now.

"The whole idea was to have something off the ground, which is the commercial build and slowly work towards the hotel."

Rotorua mayor Steve Chadwick said it was reassuring heading into another year to see the housing and commercial market responding positively.

"Despite the disruptions and the unknowns in 2021 we saw a significant amount of progress happening right across the city.

"All consents, whether they are on a large scale or something minor, are all investment into Rotorua and into our people.

"It means employment opportunities, economic growth and a move towards a more vibrant place for the community."

Rotorua's top five commercial building consents of 2021

What: Waiariki Hot Springs and Spa

Issued: August 18

Applicant: Pukeroa Lakefront Holdings Ltd

Where: 1073 Whakaue St

Value: $28,788,000

What: New commercial building for QE Health

Issued: March 3

Where: 1092 Hinemaru St

Value: $13,500,000

What: Waiariki Hot Springs and Spa foundations and drainage

Issued: March 9

Applicant: Pukeroa Lakefront Holdings Ltd

Where: 1073 Whakaue St

Value:$8,000,000

What: New science block for Rotorua Boys' High School

Issued: April 13

Applicant: Ministry of Education

Where: 1612 Pukuatua St

Value: $5,500,000

What: New commercial building

Issued: July 26

Applicant: Proprietors of Rotoma No 1 Incorporated

Where: 1186 Arawa St

Value: $4,000,000