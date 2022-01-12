Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Rotorua Daily Post

Rotorua building consents climb to $250m-plus in 2021

5 minutes to read
The biggest consent issued last year was nearly $29m for the new Wai Ariki Hot Springs and Spa on Whakaue St. Photo / Supplied

The biggest consent issued last year was nearly $29m for the new Wai Ariki Hot Springs and Spa on Whakaue St. Photo / Supplied

Zoe Hunter
By
Zoe Hunter

Multimedia journalist

Rotorua is feeling the effects of "unprecedented highs" in the construction industry as the value of building consents issued last year soared 76 per cent in a year.

Between January and November last year 1172

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.