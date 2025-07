One person has been taken to Rotorua Hospital with serious injuries. Photo / NZME

Listening to articles is free for open-access content—explore other articles or learn more about text-to-speech.

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

One person has been taken to Rotorua Hospital with serious injuries. Photo / NZME

A light truck has rolled on SH36 near Hamurana, blocking both lanes and causing delays between Te Matai and Dudley roads.

Emergency services are at the scene of the crash, which happened at 9.45am today.

Police said one person has been taken to Rotorua Hospital with serious injuries, a police spokesperson said

“The road is partially blocked, and police are in attendance.”