The steel frame at the workshop development site. Photo / Supplied

The steel frame at the workshop development site. Photo / Supplied

The second stage of a new multi-million-dollar hydraulics and engineering facility planned for Rotorua is under way.

Rotorua Lakes Council issued two consents valued at $5 million for the project in December.

They were among 69 consents with a value of more than $18m issued by the council.

The new 2000sq m two-storey building at Eastgate Business Park off Te Ngae Rd, near Rotorua Airport, will become two flagship workshops for McRaes Global and IMG.

It's intended as a hub to create employment and training opportunities for the hydraulics and engineering sector in the wider Bay of Plenty.

New Zealand-based industrial specialist Integrated Maintenance Group (IMG) bought McRaes Global in 2019.

Local developer Ray Cook bought the 1.4 hectare site at the Eastgate Business Park, off Te Ngae Rd, where the facility is being built.

McRaes Global Rotorua branch manager Christina Humphries said work on the building was "full steam ahead now".

"It's going up so fast. It's super exciting, you can see the difference week by week."

The steel structure of the facility had been erected and, Humphries said, it was hoped it would be complete in early June.

"At this stage it's on track, but you just never know with Covid and delivery delays."

McRaes Global Rotorua branch manager Christina Humphries, (front) and staff from McRaes Global and IMG at the site of the new building at Eastgate Business Park. Photo / File

She said the development was about expanding and "being able to do a lot more work", and the company was already hiring new workers and keen to get people on board.

"We've got a massive 'hiring now' sign, just put up yesterday."

She said there weren't a lot of companies providing hydraulic engineering in Rotorua so the expansion would be a "game changer".

"Our facilities are going to be like no other. It's good for us, but also for our customers."

McRaes Global has been in Rotorua for seven years, following securing a national hydraulics services and solutions contract.

Chief executive Jim Evans has previously said the company first acquired a small hydraulics company to provide a base, but outgrew it.

It had now outgrown its second location on Old Taupō Rd, prompting the new development.

Evans said he expected about 20 people to be employed at the Rotorua branch in the next year or so, and believed it was possible it could be 50 in two years.

Rotorua Chamber of Commerce chief executive Bryce Heard said developments like the workshop was "exactly what [Rotorua] needs".

He said people underestimated the size of the engineering industry in Rotorua.

The steel frame at the workshop development site. Photo / Supplied

"It's a big engineering town now. It's good to see it growing."

Data from the council revealed the total value of commercial consents in December was $5.8m, with nine consents.

A total of sixty residential consents for the same period came to $12.8m.

December building consents

What: Stage 2 – office showroom and workshop

Where: Wahanga-a-rangi Cres

Value: $3m

What: Stage 3: IMG building

Where: Wahanga-a-rangi Cres

Value: $2m

What: Decking with shade sails and temporary shipping container

Where: 516 Tarawera Rd

Value: $200,000

What: Veranda construction

Where: 1181 Fenton St

Value: $150,000

What: Internal alterations

Where: 5 Seddon St

Value: $100,000

What: Internal alterations

Where: 10 Malfroy Rd

Value: $80,000

What: Internal alterations

Where: 3 Seddon St

Value: $45,000

What: Fit out of existing building

Where: 1235 Fenton St

Value: $19,000

What: Change of use – install of smoke detection systems

Where: 8 / 11/ 13 Kuirau St

Value: $5000