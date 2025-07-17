Advertisement
New Zealand Wars: Unmarked grave of NZ Cross winner Captain Angus Smith in Ōpōtiki prompts call for memorial

By Paul Charman at Opotiki News
Rotorua Daily Post·
7 mins to read

Captain Angus Smith lies in an unmarked grave in the Ōpōtiki Cemetery.

A cavalry officer named Angus Smith won a military medal equal to the Victoria Cross but today he lies in an unmarked grave in the Ōpōtiki Cemetery.

Veterans’ advocate Gavin Nicol has approached Heritage New Zealand in hopes of it funding a gravestone for the cavalryman who won the New

