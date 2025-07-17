What we do know is that Captain Smith won one of just 23 New Zealand Crosses awarded between 1856 and 1899, at which time New Zealand’s top military medal was replaced by the Victoria Cross.
These medals went to Māori and Pākehā who served in the New Zealand colonial forces during the New Zealand Wars, making the award one of the rarest military honours in the world.
Captain Smith’s medal is on display in the National Museum of Scotland.
Nicol has lobbied for many years to have the names of war heroes from the East Coast etched on to war memorials and gravestones, his efforts gaining recognition for servicemen from World Wars I and II, Vietnam and Malaysia.
While the writer of the Taranaki Herald account gushed that Captain Smith was “the beau ideal of an old cavalry officer, and personally was a fine-looking man”, Captain Smith’s fellow NZ Cross recipients saw things differently.
The panel that opposed Captain Smith getting the NZ Cross included three who could perhaps be described as “Land Wars heavyweights”.
Major John Roberts, Captain Gilbert Mair and Captain George Preece were awarded their New Zealand Cross medals for bravery in combat. Interestingly, Captains Preece and Mair had considerable expertise in Māori language and culture.
Both formed close relationships with Te Arawa, whose warriors they led in many skirmishes with Te Kooti’s men.
Major Roberts was active in the Taranaki wars under Gustavus von Tempsky, ahead of moving to Poverty Bay to confront Te Kooti, though he eventually handed pursuit of the rebel chief over to Mair and Preece.
All three made it clear that, in their view, handing a NZ Cross to Captain Smith was a gross misuse of an honour reserved for valour, pointing out that he would normally expect to be court-martialled for dereliction of duty in failing to post sentries.
As well as the loss of life in the colonial personnel at Ōpepe, Te Kooti’s reward from the massacre was the trove of arms and ammunition he captured there.
These were later used during his rampage across the North Island.
Historians have argued over this, concluding that while Captain Smith did deserve to be censured, the bulk of the culpability had to lie with Colonel St John, who had known Te Kooti intended to march to Taupō.
Though Captain Smith’s medal was primarily for endurance rather than valour, none of his critics accused him of being a coward.
Ahead of the fateful incident at Ōpepe, Captain Smith, who died in 1902, saw combat at Maukau, Te Ranga and Waireka.
Before coming to New Zealand, he had served with the 93rd (Sutherland Highlanders) Regiment in the Crimean War. These soldiers were legendary.
At the Battle of Balaclava in 1854, they formed the famous “Thin Red Line”, repelling a Russian cavalry charge with a formation of soldiers just two-deep, instead of the required four-deep formation.
Colonel St John’s career seemed to have survived his terrible advice to the soldiers at Ōpepe, because he turns up in a later newspaper report being praised by the writer for his fairness in overseeing balloting of land to soldiers after the wars.
Years later in Ōpōtiki, George Creswell was talking to Māori who said: “We could have got you that day George, when you were looking for your horse, but we didn’t want to alarm your camp.”