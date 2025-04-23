Bishop said South Auckland was the fastest growing area in the Auckland region, with 120,000 more people expected to make it their home over the next 30 years.

Transport Minister Chris Bishop

“We need to get on and deliver crucial transport infrastructure that supports that kind of growth, reduces congestion, improves safety, and helps unlock housing,” he said.

The investment case for Mill Rd Stage 1 includes:

Four-lane (general traffic) corridor including a westbound bus lane at the northern end.

Two new and six upgraded intersections between SH1 interchange and Murphys Rd.

Three new roundabouts.

New bridges across Puhinui Creek and Cheesman’s Bush.

Current Mill Rd south of Redoubt Rd becomes a shared path and property access road.

The minister said stage 1 has substantial benefits, including a 30% reduction in congestion on the corridor, over 60% reduction in deaths and serious injuries, and by 2031, 25% faster journey times.

“The endorsement of the investment case and approval of design and consent funding for Stage 1 provides certainty on the next steps as the project moves to complete the design and technical work necessary for construction to begin as early as mid-2026.

“In order to deliver benefits for the people, communities and businesses of South Auckland as soon as possible, NZTA are planning on dividing the construction of Stage 1 in different construction packages so they can start work sooner in places where there is more certainty around the existing environment.

“Mill Rd Stage 1 covers a range of different environments, including sections that are highly urban, through to rural areas, as well as locations that require more technical assessments to determine the most appropriate design and construction methods.

“The plan is to focus on Stage 1b from Hollyford Drive to Hilltop Rd, along with a piece of work to the south [Stage 1d], which includes roundabout improvements around the Mill Rd Alfriston area. Stage 1a between State Highway 1 [SH1] and Hollyford Drive and Stage 1c from Hilltop Rd to north of Alfriston will be delivered later,” Bishop said.

Technical work to secure the route protection and other approvals for future Stages 2 and 3 is scheduled to begin from mid-2026.

Manurewa-Papakura councillor Daniel Newman supports the Mill Rd highway. Photo / Michael Craig

Manurewa-Papakura councillor Daniel Newman said today’s announcement reverses the “stall and cancel” tactic of the previous Labour Government which canned the four-lane highway for a two-lane safety-focused upgrade.

“We have to get on with the construction of Mill Rd, starting with intersection upgrades and the carriageway of that corridor between Redoubt and Alfriston roads in the north. We have to progress route protection work in Takanini and Papakura east, and we have to progress the work for what will be the alternative route to State Highway 1,” Newman said.

Mill Rd is one of 17 Roads of National Significance planned by the Government.

Bishop yesterday announced progress on the Northern Expressway between Auckland and Whangarei, and construction on the Northwest Busway could begin in as little as 18 months.

