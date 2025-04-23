“The endorsement of the investment case and approval of design and consent funding for Stage 1 provides certainty on the next steps as the project moves to complete the design and technical work necessary for construction to begin as early as mid-2026.
“In order to deliver benefits for the people, communities and businesses of South Auckland as soon as possible, NZTA are planning on dividing the construction of Stage 1 in different construction packages so they can start work sooner in places where there is more certainty around the existing environment.
“Mill Rd Stage 1 covers a range of different environments, including sections that are highly urban, through to rural areas, as well as locations that require more technical assessments to determine the most appropriate design and construction methods.
“The plan is to focus on Stage 1b from Hollyford Drive to Hilltop Rd, along with a piece of work to the south [Stage 1d], which includes roundabout improvements around the Mill Rd Alfriston area. Stage 1a between State Highway 1 [SH1] and Hollyford Drive and Stage 1c from Hilltop Rd to north of Alfriston will be delivered later,” Bishop said.
Technical work to secure the route protection and other approvals for future Stages 2 and 3 is scheduled to begin from mid-2026.
Manurewa-Papakura councillor Daniel Newman said today’s announcement reverses the “stall and cancel” tactic of the previous Labour Government which canned the four-lane highway for a two-lane safety-focused upgrade.
“We have to get on with the construction of Mill Rd, starting with intersection upgrades and the carriageway of that corridor between Redoubt and Alfriston roads in the north. We have to progress route protection work in Takanini and Papakura east, and we have to progress the work for what will be the alternative route to State Highway 1,” Newman said.
Mill Rd is one of 17 Roads of National Significance planned by the Government.