The plan includes a busway along the North Western Motorway, with multiple stations.
The busway aims to provide more travel choices and reduce congestion in West Auckland.
Construction on the Northwest Rapid Transit Busway could begin in as little as 18 months, says Transport Minister Chris Bishop.
As part of the growth of the wider rapid transit network, the Northwest Rapid Transit project is investigating options to provide fast, frequent and reliable public transport for people travelling around the northwest of Auckland – from Brigham Creek to the city centre, alongside State Highway 16.
“Currently, people in the northwest don’t have reliable public transport options, and 60% of residents commute out of the area. Most people travel to work by car, more than any other area in Auckland,” Bishop said.
“Depending on further funding availability, construction of the Northwest Busway could begin from 2027,” Bishop said.
Three stages of Northwest Rapid Transit build
Bishop said stage 1 will see new stations at Brigham Creek and Lincoln Rd as part of a $330m - $380m package of work.
“Stage 2 will include the separated and bi-directional busway from Brigham Creek to Te Atatū, along with the stations at Royal Rd and Te Atatū, the second stage of Westgate station, and the city centre connection at Newton at an estimated investment of $4.1m - $4.6m.”
Bishop said the Point Chevalier and Western Springs stations are to be delivered as a third stage.
“This is a common-sense project that will be transformational for the northwest of Auckland.
“We need to get on with it, because congestion will only continue to get worse, current public transport will become overcrowded, late and unreliable, and economic growth and productivity in the northwest will go backwards if we don’t,” Bishop said.
‘What Aucklanders have been asking for’
The project has been welcomed by Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown.
“This project will help growth in these areas, but it will also address the existing need for better and faster transport options out west, much like the efficiency of the Northern Busway.
“It’s what Aucklanders have been asking for, it’s what I’ve been advocating for on their behalf, and it’s a signal that Wellington is listening to Aucklanders’ needs,” Brown said.
NZTA said they are working with iwi partners Te Kawerau ā Maki and Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei, and with Auckland Transport (AT) to plan a busway along the Northwestern Motorway.