The Northwest Busway includes a park and ride station at Brigham Creek and stations at Westgate, Royal Rd, Lincoln Rd, Te Atatū, Point Chevalier and Western Springs.

Bishop said it will be able to move up to 9,000 passengers per hour in each direction, which is the equivalent of four motorway lanes.

Construction to begin

Bishop said that work is already under way on a new station at Westgate, which is funded separately by the Government’s Infrastructure Reference Group.

The first stage will serve local bus services and is expected to open in mid-2026.

“Funding of around $116 million has also already been approved by the NZTA Board in late 2024 for early consenting work and strategic property acquisitions for Brigham Creek and Lincoln Rd stations.

“Depending on further funding availability, construction of the Northwest Busway could begin from 2027,” Bishop said.

Three stages of Northwest Rapid Transit build

Bishop said stage 1 will see new stations at Brigham Creek and Lincoln Rd as part of a $330m - $380m package of work.

“Stage 2 will include the separated and bi-directional busway from Brigham Creek to Te Atatū, along with the stations at Royal Rd and Te Atatū, the second stage of Westgate station, and the city centre connection at Newton at an estimated investment of $4.1m - $4.6m.”

Bishop said the Point Chevalier and Western Springs stations are to be delivered as a third stage.

“This is a common-sense project that will be transformational for the northwest of Auckland.

“We need to get on with it, because congestion will only continue to get worse, current public transport will become overcrowded, late and unreliable, and economic growth and productivity in the northwest will go backwards if we don’t,” Bishop said.

This project has also been welcomed by Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown. Photo / NZH

‘What Aucklanders have been asking for’

The project has been welcomed by Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown.

“This project will help growth in these areas, but it will also address the existing need for better and faster transport options out west, much like the efficiency of the Northern Busway.

“It’s what Aucklanders have been asking for, it’s what I’ve been advocating for on their behalf, and it’s a signal that Wellington is listening to Aucklanders’ needs,” Brown said.

"It's what Aucklanders have been asking for, it's what I've been advocating for ... it's a signal that Wellington is listening to Aucklanders' needs," Wayne Brown said. Photo / Hayden Woodward

NZTA said they are working with iwi partners Te Kawerau ā Maki and Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei, and with Auckland Transport (AT) to plan a busway along the Northwestern Motorway.

NZTA said commuters will be able to get to the bus station using local bus services, walking or cycling.

AT said it was looking at ways to make getting to and from bus stations easier.

“There will be more connections heading to the city centre, where buses will use existing streets and stations, so people can seamlessly connect with buses, trains and ferries,” AT said.

NZTA said: “The future is looking brighter for a well-connected public transport network that allows you to travel where you want, when you want”.

