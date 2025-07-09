“While most young people placed in community-based remand homes comply with the conditions of their placement and successfully transition out following their court proceedings, incidents like this are concerning.”

Partners are expected to maintain systems and practices to ensure the safety and supervision of the young people in their care, Richardson said.

Young people placed on remand might be cared for by Oranga Tamariki or by one of their partner organisations.

Community-based remand homes were designed to resemble typical homes in their neighbourhoods.

These homes provide an alternative to secure residences for first-time or low-level offenders, Richardson said.

When young people fled from these homes, their circumstances were assessed to determine their appropriate placement.

“If their actions pose a risk to themselves or the community, they may be placed in secure residences,” Richardson said.

Richardson said Oranga Tamariki will continue to review and strengthen its expectations to ensure its standards are upheld.

Police have been approached for comment.

