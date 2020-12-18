Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

South Auckland's $1.4b Mill Rd highway: Residents mixed on impact to homes

5 minutes to read

The Mill Rd highway will service growth in Drury (pictured) and other areas in South Auckland. Photo / Greg Bowker

Bernard Orsman
By:

Super City reporter, NZ Herald.

Papakura resident Keith Lancaster is not keen on a $1.4 billion highway at a personal level, but believes it will transform the suburb he has lived in most of his life.

"I understand it is

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.