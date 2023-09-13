Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand / Politics

Mike Hosking: Election 2023 - Why Luxon is winning the campaign for National

Mike Hosking
By
4 mins to read
Christopher Luxon speaks to media.

OPINION

There are a couple of very obvious reasons Christopher Luxon is winning the campaign for National.

There is also no shortage of irony in the way he is winning it. The tide

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand