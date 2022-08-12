Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Mike Hosking: Ngāi Tahu Representation Bill - the Government has re-engineered democracy

3 minutes to read
Members of Ngāi Tahu perform a waiata at the third reading of the Canterbury Regional Council (Ngāi Tahu Representation Bill). Photo / NZ Parliament

Members of Ngāi Tahu perform a waiata at the third reading of the Canterbury Regional Council (Ngāi Tahu Representation Bill). Photo / NZ Parliament

Mike Hosking
By
Mike Hosking

Mike Hosking is a breakfast host on Newstalk ZB.

OPINION:

In my opinion, a very large and deeply disturbing wrong was committed by the Government against its own people last week.

The Ngāi Tahu Representation Bill was passed and as a result the Canterbury

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.