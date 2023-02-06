Voyager 2022 media awards
Mihingarangi Forbes: My story as told to Elisabeth Easther

Mihingarangi Forbes is a broadcaster, producer and journalist.

Mihingarangi Forbes - Ngāti Paoa, Ngāti Maniapoto - is a broadcaster and producer whose career began with an internship at Te Karere. Since then Forbes has worked for Campbell Live, Native Affairs and for the The Hui. Forbes’ most recent project is an instalment of RNZ’s awarding-winning series, NZ Wars: Stories of Wairau. rnz.co.nz/wairau

