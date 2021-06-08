Migrant exploitation: Three South Auckland superettes fined $57,000 by ERA

Three South Auckland superettes fined for migrant exploitation. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Lincoln Tan is the New Zealand Herald’s diversity, ethnic affairs and immigration senior reporter.

Three Auckland superettes, whose director tried to undermine investigations, have been ordered to pay $57,000 for migrant exploitation by the Employment Relations Authority.

The director, Balwinder Singh, who provided false information, and his wife Jaswinder Kaur, have been asked to pay $15,000 and $5000 respectively.

This is on top $90,000 that the companies, Saloni Enterprises Limited, Saloni Holdings Limited, and B Enterprises Limited had previously been ordered to pay in wage and holiday pay arrears to two former employees.

"The director tried to undermine our investigation by providing false information and denying the allegations. But the truth came out in the end," says Loua Ward, Regional Manager Labour Inspectorate.

Ward said the companies failed to provide the minimum wage, annual holidays, public holidays and alternative holidays to the two former employees.

The breaches also included failure to keep and maintain compliant wages, time, holiday and leave records as well as failure to provide an employment agreement.

"These were some of the most serious conceivable breaches, and that they were intentional," Ward said.

Two employees who used to work for the companies had relied on Singh's support with regards to their immigration status.

"The employers took advantage of their employees' vulnerable position as migrant workers," Ward said.

"They breached legal requirements which are in place to make sure all workers in New Zealand are treated fairly."

The companies also faced a 24-month stand-down period from being able to support any visa application.

ERA confirmed that the companies had settled the $90,000 that it had previously been asked to pay.

Anyone who has concerns about their employment situation or that of someone they know is asked to call 0800 209020.