Some details have already been confirmed, including movement in the tax bracket Video / Mark Mitchell

Police are seeking the public’s help to identify a mystery man after a student midwife was sexually assaulted outside a South Auckland hospital earlier this month.

The health worker was assaulted when walking to her car after her evening shift outside Middlemore Hospital on August 14.

Counties Manukau Police are appealing for information from the public to identify the man to assist with the investigation.

They also revealed the victim was indecently assaulted.

Police this morning released two pictures of a man wearing shorts and sporting distinct markings on his right leg.

“We believe he may be able to assist us with our investigation into an indecent assault outside Middlemore Hospital on 14 August,” the police statement said.

“Police urge anyone with information on the identity or whereabouts of this person to please get in touch.”

The young woman had just finished a shift at Middlemore and was at the carpark by the train station on Hospital Rd at the time of the attack.

At the time of the incident, Andrew Slater from Te Whatu Ora Health New Zealand said the organisation was “upset and dismayed that this has happened to one of our staff”.

“No one should have to experience this type of incident going to or from work,” Slater said.

“It happened while our staff member, a midwifery student, was walking near the Middlemore train station at the end of their shift late on Monday night.”

Counties Manukau Police are appealing for information from the public to identify the man pictured. Photo / New Zealand Police

Slater said the young woman was “doing as well as possible”, given the circumstances.

“We’re providing her with the support she needs,” he earlier told the Herald.

An email was then sent to Middlemore Hospital staff advising them to “walk in groups” and park in well-lit areas. The email also said staff could call security for an escort if they felt unsafe.

However, the New Zealand Nurses Organisation (NZNO) said Te Whatu Ora had failed to provide a safe work environment for staff.

NZNO president Anne Daniels called on the Government and Te Whatu Ora to work together to provide safe parking for medical staff on shift work.

“It is unacceptable for Te Whatu Ora to put the onus on nurses and healthcare workers for their own safety by suggesting they walk in groups or call a security guard,” Daniels said.

“They need to provide safe car parking at the hospital that is well-lit so this doesn’t happen.”

Daniels said Te Whatu Ora had promised to improve security but didn’t have a plan to employ more security staff.

“They also say they are going to install cameras but a camera isn’t going to stop an assault from happening.

“Security guards are actually needed in the hospital to deal with assaults happening there - not walking people to cars.”