The young midwife was attacked as she walked to her car after a shift at Middlemore Hospital on Monday night. Photo / Doug Sherring

A student midwife is being supported at work after she was assaulted when walking to her car after her evening shift.

The young woman had just finished a shift at Middlemore Hospital and was at the car park by the train station on Hospital Rd at the time of the attack.

Andrew Slater from Te Whata Ora said the organisation was “upset and dismayed that this has happened to one of our staff.

“No one should have to experience this type of incident going to or from work,” he said.

“It happened while our staff member, a midwifery student, was walking near the Middlemore train station at the end of their shift late on Monday night.”

Slater said the young woman wasn’t injured during the assault and was “doing as well as possible in the circumstances.

“We’re providing her with the support she needs.”

TVNZ’s Breakfast show reported an email had been sent to Middlemore Hospital staff advising them to “walk in groups” and park in well-lit areas. The email also said staff could call security for an escort if they felt unsafe.

Police said they received a report on Tuesday August 15 of an assault that occurred in a car park on Hospital Rd on Monday evening, August 14. There were no injuries reported.

Police are in the early stages of making initial inquiries, and no arrests have been made.




