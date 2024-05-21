Two people dead after crash in Canterbury

A serious two-vehicle crash near Kirwee in rural Canterbury has emergency services at the scene. Video / George Heard

Two people are dead after a two-vehicle crash in Kirwee, west of Christchurch.

The crash on Wards Rd happened around 1.20pm on Tuesday but police have only this morning confirmed that both died at the scene.





“One person was transported to Christchurch Hospital, where they remain in a serious but stable condition,” police said in a statement.

“The Serious Crash Unit conducted a scene examination, and enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.”

The road was blocked for some time following the two-vehicle crash, with police thanking the public for their patience. Photo / George Heard

A spokeswoman for Fire and Emergency New Zealand yesterday confirmed they were responding to a crash involving two vehicles, where people could be trapped.

Hato Hone St John also responded, sending an ambulance, a helicopter, a rapid response unit, a first response unit and an operations manager.

One patient has been transported via Westpac rescue helicopter to Christchurch Hospital in a critical condition, she said.

The road was reopened yesterday, and police thanked the public for their patience.