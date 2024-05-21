A serious two-vehicle crash near Kirwee in rural Canterbury has emergency services at the scene. Photo / George Heard

21 May, 2024 01:58 AM Quick Read

A serious two-vehicle crash near Kirwee in rural Canterbury has emergency services at the scene. Photo / George Heard

Emergency services are rushing to a serious two-vehicle crash in rural Canterbury this afternoon.

The crash on Wards Rd near Kirwee, between Aylesbury and Highfield roads, 40km west of Christchurch, was reported around 1.20pm.

At least one person has received critical injuries and will be airlifted to hospital, police said.

A spokeswoman for Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) said they were responding to a crash involving two vehicles.

There could be people trapped in the vehicles, the spokeswoman said.

Crews from lower Burnham and West Melton were in attendance.

Hato Hone St John said it was notified of an incident on Wards Rd in Kirwee at 1.22pm.

“We are currently on scene with an ambulance, a rapid response unit, a first response unit and an operations manager,” a spokeswoman said.

Roads in the area are blocked.

The police serious crash unit has been notified.

More soon.