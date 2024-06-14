Michael Hill Jeweller in Whakatāne is closing at the end of the month due to being repeatedly targeted in retail crime. Photo / Google Maps

Michael Hill Jeweller has announced it is closing its Whakatāne store at the end of June due to a “series of incidents”.

The store, located on The Strand in the CBD, would close on June 29.

A Michael Hill spokesperson said despite investment in upscaling security measures, the decision has been made to close the store.

The extra security aids had included fog cannons, additional security cameras, alarm screamers and personal alarms for staff

However, the store has “experienced a heightened number of break and enters, and smash and grabs - several of which occurred during open hours”, the spokesman said.

Michael Hill CEO Daniel Bracken said it was a sad day for the business.

“We’re extremely disappointed to have to close our Whakatāne store. Our loyal customers will be encouraged to engage with our digital channel and other Michael Hill stores in the Bay of Plenty,” Bracken said.

“Retail crime has had a significant impact on our business in New Zealand, and unfortunately the shutdown of this store is our only option.

“The safety and wellbeing of our team members and customers will always remain our key priority.”

The Whakatāne store was hit in an alleged aggravated burglary last month.

Footage of the incident provided to the Rotorua Daily Post shows a vehicle backing into the front of the store before leaving the scene as people on the street watch, and one person yells at them.

It was also targeted in a smash-and-grab raid in May 2021 where two offenders were caught on CCTV ramming the front of the store on The Strand with a white flatdeck ute, smashing the glass door and gaining entry.

The camera footage shows the two offenders, well covered to conceal their identities, using a tomahawk to smash the store’s glass cabinets and making off with thousands of dollars’ worth of merchandise.