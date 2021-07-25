Whakatāne's Michael Hill Jewellers damaged in ram-raid

The store had its front windows smashed and displays damaged. Photo / Supplied

A ram-raid at Michael Hill Jewellers in Whakatāne overnight is believed to be linked to several other incidents around the wider Bay of Plenty.

Two offenders were caught on CCTV ramming the front of The Strand store with a white flat-deck ute, smashing, then gaining entry through the shattered glass door.

The camera footage shows the two offenders, well covered to conceal their identities, using a tomahawk to smash the store's glass cabinets and making off with thousands of dollars in merchandise.

Senior Sergeant Al Fenwick said a car stolen from Taupō was believed to be responsible for the offending, after ram-raids in Taupō, Rotorua and an attempted break-in in Awakeri.

"They don't look particularly professional at what they do, but they are all covered up," Fenwick said.

He said a fourth ram-raid in Hamilton might be linked, but police could not confirm this at this stage.

Stirling Sports in Taupō was the first victim in the string of offending. Police believed the two offenders then travelled to Whakatāne, through Awakeri, and on to Rotorua.

Multiple stolen vehicles have been recovered in central Whakatāne, one on Ratima Place and another on Beach St, which are thought to be connected to the offending.

Despite only two people being seen on CCTV, Fenwick believed a large group was involved.

"It's a lot of victimisation, there's a whole lot of stolen cars over the area and there's three ramraids across the Bay of Plenty. It's really disappointing," he said.

It is the eighth heist of a Michael Hill store nationwide in the past year, including a robbery at its Pukekohe store a week ago.

Anyone with information on the ramraids can contact police on 105 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.