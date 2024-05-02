Police at the scene of a aggravated robbery at a Michael Hill Jeweller store in Whakatāne.

Two people have been arrested following an aggravated burglary of a Michael Hill store in Whakatāne.

A vehicle involved in the alleged burglary on Thursday was recovered and was being forensically examined, Detective Senior Sergeant Ash Clements said.

The incident was reported about 3.30pm.

Police are looking for two further people and would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident, or anybody with video footage from the area, Clements said.

Two men, aged 20 and 21 are due to appear in Whakatāne District Court today charged with aggravated burglary and further charges are being considered.

Anyone with information can contact police by calling 105, or online at 105.police.govt.nz, using “Update Report”, and reference file number 240502/9091.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.
































