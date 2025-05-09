The scene of destruction inside Wendy Li's shop next to the Glen Innes Work and Income office destroyed by fire. Photo / Supplied

Fifteen firefighting crews from stations around the city descended on the East Auckland suburb and contained the fire by about 10.30am, leaving cordons around the surrounding streets.

This morning, the building was boarded up and security guards were on-site.

“The shop is now a scene of utter destruction, with large holes in the roof, twisted metal, blackened walls, and debris and water everywhere,” Chan said.

“To say that [Li] is devastated would be an understatement.”

Fire-damaged shops on Mayfair Pl include Wendy Li's (to right) and Work and Income (left). Photo / Supplied

Li’s disappointment was boosted by the fact her shop opening was coming after roadworks plaguing the shopping centre had ended and there was an expectation foot traffic would increase.

“The centre has faced disruption from the major roadworks and there have been few new stores except for two vape stores. She was excited to ... continue to serve her loyal customers,” Chan said.

Li did not yet have her stock insured. Her new landlord had just painted the shop, had new carpet and linoleum laid, and plumbing and lighting fitted. Li had also invested in new shelves and fittings.

“She is faced with replacing everything and finding a new location, as the building is likely to be demolished,” Chan said.

“The community will rally around her and she has to allow people to help her. Wendy is a very proud business person.”

He has set up a Givealittle page to fundraise for her.

Firefighters and investigators at the burnt-out office of the Ministry of Social Development, Glen Innes. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

Fire and Emergency revealed to the Herald this morning that its investigation had found the case was accidental, not suspicious.

Chan understood from conversations with Li’s landlord that the fire was caused by an electrical issue with the air conditioning inside the Work and Income (Winz) office.

The Ministry of Social Development, responsible for Winz, has been approached for comment on updates to its office space. Questions about the fire’s cause were deferred to Fire and Emergency.

Raphael Franks is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news and local stories from Tāmaki Makaurau. He joined the Herald as a Te Rito cadet in 2022.

