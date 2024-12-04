Meteorologist Mmathapelo Makgabutlane said Wednesday’s warnings were the first for the 2024-25 season.

MetService is anticipating a hot summer and will keep its website updated regarding heat alerts. Photo / RNZ

She said the trigger for the alert came when temperatures tipped into the top 1% for that area.

“We are now in summer, and it has come out in full force. We’ve had hot temperatures for the last few days, especially in the eastern parts of the country, and that does look set to continue today.

“For the heat alerts, we’re really looking at temperatures that are more than just your typical hot summer’s day.”

Makgabutlane said while some areas were already hitting 30C during the day, it was the overnight temperatures that were contributing to the unusual highs.

“Those temperatures remain warm throughout and because of that, we currently have some heat alerts.

“The areas that we are looking at include places like Blenheim, Napier and Hastings for those hot daytime and hot night-time temperatures.”

She said the alerts were a warning to vulnerable groups – who were more likely to be affected by temperature spikes – such as the elderly, the very young and those on medication.

MetService was anticipating a hot summer, and would keep its website updated regarding heat alerts.

It recommended that people in hot areas stay out of the sun and keep hydrated with plenty of cool drinks.

For those who were feeling unwell, it was important to rest and rehydrate.

Fire restrictions

Meanwhile, close to three-quarters of Hawke’s Bay is under fire restrictions.

On Wednesday, Fire and Emergency put Heretaunga-Ahuriri under a fire prohibition, and Wairoa Inland, Tukituki East, Pōrangahau and the southern Hawke’s Bay coast were moved to a restricted fire season.

A prohibition bans open-air fires, meaning only gas or charcoal barbecues can be used, while a restriction means people have to apply for permits.

Fire and Emergency NZ Hawke’s Bay district manager Glen Varcoe said the area was drying out quickly because of the hot, dry, windy weather and the number of fires was increasing.

He said Fire and Emergency NZ crews had responded to 27 vegetation fires in the last 30 days in Heretaunga-Ahuriri alone, and was not ruling out increased restrictions.

Fire restriction zones can be found here.

- RNZ