The weather service issued the alerts for the top of the South Island and parts of Hawke’s Bay, with the temperature in Blenheim expected to peak at 31C and Nelson at 28C, while Napier was forecast to hit 29C.
MetService began issuing heat alerts for 46 towns or cities in 2021, when temperatures were expected to be unusually hot.
Makgabutlane said while some areas were already hitting 30C during the day, it was the overnight temperatures that were contributing to the unusual highs.
“Those temperatures remain warm throughout and because of that, we currently have some heat alerts.
“The areas that we are looking at include places like Blenheim, Napier and Hastings for those hot daytime and hot night-time temperatures.”
She said the alerts were a warning to vulnerable groups – who were more likely to be affected by temperature spikes – such as the elderly, the very young and those on medication.
MetService was anticipating a hot summer, and would keep its website updated regarding heat alerts.
It recommended that people in hot areas stay out of the sun and keep hydrated with plenty of cool drinks.
For those who were feeling unwell, it was important to rest and rehydrate.
Fire restrictions
Meanwhile, close to three-quarters of Hawke’s Bay is under fire restrictions.
On Wednesday, Fire and Emergency put Heretaunga-Ahuriri under a fire prohibition, and Wairoa Inland, Tukituki East, Pōrangahau and the southern Hawke’s Bay coast were moved to a restricted fire season.
A prohibition bans open-air fires, meaning only gas or charcoal barbecues can be used, while a restriction means people have to apply for permits.