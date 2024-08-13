”Swallowing that much methamphetamine is extremely dangerous and could result in death.”

It’s understood the lolly was in a sealed package that was donated to the Auckland City Mission and that some lollies may have been distributed to people in food parcels.

“We don’t know how widespread these contaminated lollies are, so we recommend not eating any Rinda brand pineapple lollies if you have them.”

“If you or someone you know has eaten one and feels unwell, call 111 immediately.”

Police have confirmed they have received a report of food items being donated to the mission which have been found to contain methamphetamine.

“An investigation is under way and police are treating the matter as a priority given the risk to the public,” a police spokesperson said.

“Police are urging anyone who has received the Rinda brand pineapple lollies in a food parcel to not consume the lollies and to secure them out of reach of anyone in the household.”

What the lollies look like with the wrapper removed. Photo: NZ Drug Foundation.

Police urged anyone who had these lollies in their household to call police on 111 so officers could retrieve them. Please quote file number 240813/5919.

If people were concerned they may have consumed one of these lollies and were feeling unwell, they should go to their nearest healthcare provider urgently.

People could also call the national poison line on 0800 764 766.

Symptoms might include:

Chest pain

A racing heart

Seizures

Hyperthermia

Delirium

Loss of consciousness

If you need medical attention, call 111 and ask for an ambulance.

For 24/7 advice, phone the National Poisons Centre on 0800 POISON (0800 764 766).

The NZ Drug Foundation has notified High Alert, which is part of the National Drug Intelligence Bureau, responsible for drug harm notifications.

- SunLive