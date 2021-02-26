Meth and $100k cash seized in South Auckland police raid

The $100,000 cash haul in Manurewa. Photo / via Police

Ben Leahy is a reporter for the New Zealand Herald

Two people have been arrested in South Auckland as police seized a haul of methamphetamine and more than $100,000 cash.

The Counties Manukau CIB team made the arrests in Manurewa today as part of an ongoing operation targeting meth importation.

They located 800g of meth and cash at the address.

A 43-year-old woman is set to appear in the Manukau District Court today.

She will face two charges of importing methamphetamine, four charges of supplying methamphetamine and one for possessing methamphetamine for supply.

A 53-year-old man is also set to appear in the same court today on two charges of importing methamphetamine and a charge of supplying methamphetamine.