Otago graduation threat: Woman to see mental health experts before entering plea

The University of Otago was targeted in the alleged threat to graduation celebrations last December. Photo / File

A young woman accused of threatening a cataclysmic attack on University of Otago graduation ceremonies will see mental health specialists.

Police alleged the woman threatened a firearms and explosives attack of "a magnitude surpassing the March 15, 2019 Christchurch mosque massacres".

The woman, in her early 20s, attended Auckland District Court today with two supporters.

Judge Russell Collins heard the accused threat-maker was expected to see two mental health experts next month.

The woman had started arranging the appointments with independent specialists herself, defence counsel Warren Pyke told the court.

Pyke said his client needed to have these appointments and the mental health experts had to prepare reports before she could enter a plea.

The woman has interim name suppression, which will continue until at least April 1.

On that day, it is expected she will enter a plea and her counsel will likely argue for continued name suppression.

Prosecutors were neutral on the issue of name suppression, the court heard.

The Herald previously reported the university postponed eight graduation ceremonies after the alleged threat emerged last December.

Police alleged the threat caused economic loss to those involved in the Dunedin university ceremonies.