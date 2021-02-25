Dunedin student struck with cricket bat knocked unconscious

A student was knocked out with a cricket bat after a large fight broke out in central Dunedin.
Police were called to London St at 9.30pm on Friday after reports of a large number of men fighting, Senior Sergeant Craig Dinnissen said.
One man was knocked unconscious after being hit with a cricket bat.
Three men were located by police dogs about 50m from where the fight occurred, and were arrested.
All of the men were students, Snr Sgt Dinnissen said.
A St John spokesman said three people with moderate injuries were taken to Dunedin Hospital following the incident.
Inquiries were ongoing.