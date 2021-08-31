Men's sexual violence charity workers shocked after being told to shut down

The organisation has been told it will shave to hut its doors next month. Photo / 123rf

Men's sexual violence charity Mosaic will be closing its doors.

Counsellor Justin Meade said staff had been told by the Mosaic board that they had decided to shut the organisation down.

"Effective from the 17th of September 2021, Mosaic will no longer exist."

Wellington peer service manager and counsellor Rob McGregor told the Herald he was "past angry" and felt "disappointed and betrayed".

"Some [clients] won't be [okay], some definitely won't be. Others I can't speak for, those who have the financial means will be able to push in the blow much better."

And he "really worries" for those who don't.

McGregor said this has put clients at real risk and that they hadn't received much communication from the board - except for when his boss told him what the board had said.

"The next steps are to consider the legal alternatives because this will be an unethical disengagement from supply and support to clients. And possibly raising it with health and disability."

He said his staff were effectively being asked to take a position in what will be neglect rather than a smooth handover in the safety of the client.

"We know we have funding, so this isn't a financial issue, we have leases that go into next year. So in theory trusts can't be wound up until the leases expire."

Some staff, McGregor said, had began setting up another company, but it wouldn't be a charity so many clients would remain vulnerable.

Chief executive Richard Jeffrey this year told the Herald requests for the organisation's help have grown 280 per cent over the past few years.

In 2018 they had 139 inquiries, and last year 567 sought help, 180 of those were people seeking ACC support.

The Wellington City Council announced $400,000 more funding would be given per year to sexual violence charities in the capital.

Councillor Tamatha Paul said it was extremely disappointing Mosaic was closing and it was a "big hit" for survivors everywhere.

"It's awful, Mosaic's stood alone in being a support service for men, who we know experience sexual harm as well."

The board said it was working closely with the chief executive to wind up Mosaic operations as smoothly as possible, with the wellbeing of staff, clients and volunteers top of mind.

"We would like to thank the staff and other supporters for their commitment to Mosaic and wish every success to the staff embarking on a new journey to support Kiwi men through their new organisation: Men and Trauma."

The board was asked why the decision was made, but this was not addressed and chairwoman Carrie Buckmaster said they would not be making any further statements.

"Ongoing peer support services are available to male survivors in the Wellington region

through the Road Forward Trust, a Male Survivors Aotearoa affiliated and approved service."

