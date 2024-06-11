Meningococcal case found at Auckland University student hall

A meningococcal case has been detected at a University of Auckland student accommodation.

On Monday, an email was sent to students living in Stuart McCutcheon House in Parnell telling them about the reported case, Stuff reported.

The email said, “We wanted to inform you that there has been a reported case of meningococcal disease in a student residing with us”.

Acting resident manager Karyn Baker said the health and safety of the residents is their top priority and thanked students for their co-operation.

Te Whatu Ora medical officer of health Dr Felicity Williamson told Stuff the case had been reported to the National Public Health Service.

“The service has since identified the close contacts of the case, who have received a course of preventative antibiotics and information on signs and symptoms to watch for,” Williamson said.

“No other cases had been reported that were associated to this case so far.”

Meningococcal disease is an uncommon but life-threatening bacterial infection that can result in two serious illnesses: meningitis (an infection of the membranes that cover the brain) and septicaemia (blood poisoning). It is passed between people via respiratory droplets and saliva.

Symptoms of meningococcal can be difficult to diagnose but can progress quickly. Along with headaches, fever, and a sore neck, patients may also present with a rash.

New Institute of Environmental Science and Research (ESR) data shows the number of cases of meningococcal disease among Kiwi teenagers and young adults increased by 88 per cent over the same time last year.

Māori youth are among those experiencing the largest increases in case numbers, with three times as many recorded as in the previous year. The figures also show a significant lift in the number of cases among European teens, with rates of infection in males up 67 per cent.

Newborns are offered the meningococcal vaccine as part of their immunisations.

In New Zealand, a free meningococcal vaccine is also available to those aged between 13 and 25, and is particularly encouraged for those entering a boarding school or a university hostel.

“The latest data showing the elevated risk of meningococcal disease to teens is concerning as this cohort tends to be socially active, which can increase the spread of the disease among peer groups,” GSK NZ country medical director Brett Marett said.