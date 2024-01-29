Parents Mark and Lisa Gallagher lost their daughter Letitia to meningococcal C in 2012. Video / Ministry of Health

As the school year resumes, a Hawke’s Bay school nurse is warning parents and young adults to be vigilant as new data paints a worrying picture of the often-deadly grasp of meningococcal disease.

And it could be something as simple as sharing a drink or vaping that leads to tragedy.

Meningococcal disease is an uncommon but life-threatening bacterial infection that can result in two serious illnesses: meningitis (an infection of the membranes that cover the brain) and septicaemia (blood poisoning). It is passed between people via respiratory droplets and saliva.

Symptoms of meningococcal can be difficult to diagnose but can progress quickly. Along with headaches, fever, and a sore neck, patients may also present with a rash.

New Institute of Environmental Science and Research (ESR) data shows the number of cases of meningococcal disease among Kiwi teenagers and young adults increased by 88 per cent over the same time last year.

Māori youth are among those experiencing the largest increases in case numbers, with three times as many recorded as in the previous year. The figures also show a significant lift in the number of cases among European teens, with rates of infection in males up 67 per cent.

Woodford House school nurse Caryn Williams said the risk for school students in Years 12 and 13 was particularly high due to their social circumstances.

“By this age, they’ve often had balls to go to and are regularly attending parties, music festivals and events with large numbers of people,” she said.

“There are numerous risk factors in these environments, including sharing of vapes and beverages. Once they’ve had a couple of drinks, they tend to lose their inhibitions and are more cavalier with their health.”

Hawke’s Bay is not exempt from the risk. The region recorded a six-year high for confirmed cases in November last year, with five confirmed cases.

One confirmed case and recovery was 20-year-old Evie Dent, whose mother encouraged people to “trust your gut” when concerned and look at options for young adults to get vaccinated.

Newborns are offered the meningococcal vaccine as part of their immunisations.

A free vaccine is also available to those aged between 13 and 25, and is particularly encouraged for those entering a boarding school or a university hostel.

“The latest data showing the elevated risk of meningococcal disease to teens is concerning as this cohort tends to be socially active, which can increase the spread of the disease among peer groups,” GSK NZ country medical director Brett Marett said.

“As we head into the busy summer season, it can be easy to put our health to one side, but those at risk must be protected ahead of exposure - which is the start of the school and university term.”

Hawke's Bay school nurse Caryn Williams says young adults have an enhanced risk of contracting meningococcal infections and should look at vaccination options. Photo / Woodford House

At the beginning of each school year, Williams said she sends out a communication to all parents outlining details on the two meningococcal vaccines.

“We send out a specific consent form along with a cover letter noting the importance of the vaccines, particularly for those in the boarding houses, but we also make it available to day girls,” she said.

“We are trying to do our bit to protect our students, and I understand some of the universities strongly recommend students to be vaccinated for meningococcal disease before they enter the halls of residence. Our concern is also for other students who may end up in flats and who may not be protected.”