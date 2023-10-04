Evie Dent credits her boyfriend Alex Mahoney and her family with saving her life. Photo / Paul Taylor

Evie Dent knew she was really sick and tried to sleep it off. But the meningitis that was working its way through her body, shutting down her organs, was sneaky.

It never gave the 20-year-old Hawke’s Bay woman the tell-tale rash that medical professionals for decades have warned people to look out for.

And if her family and boyfriend hadn’t convinced her to go to the doctor, she says she probably wouldn’t be alive to give this interview to Hawke’s Bay Today.

Thursday is World Meningitis Day. Evie wants to raise awareness, and she and her family have a message for young people like herself who may think they’re still immune if they were immunised as a child.

You’re not. And you might not realise that until it’s too late.

“The rash is the most common symptom, but I only had a little one on my stomach - it wouldn’t have been noticeable,” she told Hawke’s Bay Today.

Her illness started like many others, with a rapid onset of symptoms after a prolonged period of sickness.

“I felt so unwell and didn’t know what to do with myself. My boyfriend eventually got my mum to take me to the doctor’s. One day, I just started vomiting non-stop. The next day I was in hospital.

“They probably saved my life.”

A harrowing five days confirmed Evie had fallen victim to bacterial meningitis, the most severe and common form of meningitis.

Even with prompt diagnosis and treatment, approximately 10-20 per cent of patients with bacterial meningitis will die within 24 to 48 hours after the onset of symptoms, according to the Meningitis Foundation.

About 10-30 per cent will sustain permanent damage and disability.

Evie had been vaccinated against meningitis as a baby, and her parents thought it would protect her for life.

“We hadn’t considered it could be meningitis and we had always associated it with having a rash,” her mother Angie said.

“It’s essential to get informed about the symptoms and ask your doctor about the right meningitis vaccine, especially when your child is leaving high school.”

Advice from Te Whatu Ora is that those who’ve had meningococcal vaccinations should get immunised again if their last meningococcal vaccinations were more than five years ago.

Young people aged 13 to 25 who are entering into or in their first year of certain close-living situations can get a free meningococcal A, C, W, and Y (MenACWY) vaccine through the health system.

These people and others living with them can also get free meningococcal B vaccines until February 28, 2024.

Angie said she feared the worst in the initial stages of her daughter’s admission.

“We know how bad things could have turned out for her. Death was a very real possibility,” she said.

In the ambulance, Evie’s condition worsened, and she slipped into delirium. She fought crippling headaches, nausea and diarrhoea.

At the hospital, she became unresponsive as she underwent extensive tests and care measures, including a lumbar puncture.

“I was unconscious for about 12 hours at the start, so I don’t remember anything,” Evie said.

Evie Dent, 20, (centre) with brother Finley (left), boyfriend Alex Mahoney, mum Angie Dent and dad Chris Dent. Evie survived meningitis just over a month ago. October 5 is World Meningitis Day. Photo / Paul Taylor

As the days passed, Evie’s condition gradually improved and the headaches subsided, offering a glimmer of hope to her anxious family.

Both were grateful for the care given to them by ambulance and hospital staff in their efforts to quickly figure out what was wrong.

Evie said she had heard a lot of stories from friends of friends about contracting the illness, and her own journey highlighted the importance of taking illness seriously.

“It’s so important to be educated on it and have a look at vaccines, especially for people who are in their early adult years, as well as little children who would be at risk.

“If you feel really unwell, definitely go and get yourself checked out rather than [trying] to sleep it off like I almost did.”

