Mellory Manning murder: Grieving sister speaks for the first time

Petra Starr at her home in Christchurch holding an artwork by her sister Mellory Manning. Photo / George Heard

There's a wooden framed piece of artwork in Petra Starr's living room that brings back bittersweet memories every time she walks past it.

It's a drawing of two women with green hair and one of the things her sister, murder victim Ngatai "Mellory" Manning, was most proud of in the months before her violent death.

In the 13 years that has passed since then, Starr has struggled greatly with the loss of her beloved older sister.

"I just really miss her. I get nostalgia ... it's so hard," the 24-year-old told the Herald.

"Some days I have good days and some days I just think about her too much."

Now for the first time she's decided to speak out about what happened, what life has been like without her sister and to make a plea for anyone who has information about the unsolved case to come forward.

"It's taken time for me to get over my grief enough to talk about it."

Mellory Manning was trying to turn her life around in the months before she died. Photo / Supplied

Manning, known to those close to her as Mel, was brutally raped and murdered in Christchurch in 2008.

The 27-year-old had been into drugs and prostitution since her teens but had recently vowed to go straight after her older sister, Jasmine, who was in witness protection, took her own life.

However, despite leaving her profession behind her, joining a methadone programme and starting an art course, Manning went back to the streets one more time before Christmas so she could get enough money to buy presents for her family.

Her mutilated and partially naked body was found floating in the Avon River the next day.

Only one person has been tried following her death - Mauha Huatahi Fawcett, who was jailed for at least 20 years but is now awaiting a new trial after successfully appealing his murder conviction.

Police, who believe there were others involved in the murder, say the case remains open and have appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

It's a call Starr echoes, saying there will be no justice for her sister until everyone responsible is held to account.

Starr was just 12 at the time of her sister's murder.

Despite the age gap, Starr and Manning were very close and her sister would often bring her gifts - one of the last ones was an early Christmas present, a Beanie Boo soft toy that she still treasures.

Another treasure is a note Manning left on a whiteboard for her younger sister three days before her death: "Petra, I love you poppit. I'll try come visit 2moro. Love ya bub, your sis Mellory." It was signed off with a heart and she still has it.

Starr also still clearly remembers the last conversation she had with her sister.

"The last thing I said to Mel was, 'Stay safe, I love you.'

"Then, that night, it's like my worst nightmare came true."

Two months after Manning's death, Starr discovered Jasmine, whom she knew very little about, was her biological mother and the woman who raised her was her grandmother.

Police used a fire brigade snorkel to examine the scene where Mellory Manning's body was found in the Avon River, Christchurch. Photo / NZ Herald

Normally, the shocked and struggling teen would have talked to her sister about it but Manning was no longer there to support her and her mental health deteriorated.

"It was really hard, I couldn't sleep. I'd be staying up for 48 hours at a time. One time I stayed up for five days because I couldn't deal with the dreams I was having."

There were suicide attempts and unsuccessful interactions with the mental health system as Starr tried to deal with all the changes in her life.

Starr says she was aware of her sister's profession and was frustrated when people constantly referred to her as a prostitute following her death, saying there was far more her than that.

"A lot of people don't understand she was a human being too.

"I also knew she wasn't happy where she was with her life. She wanted to do more, she strived for more, hence why she went to art class and did amazing drawings.

"She had been doing it for a few months before Jasmine died. I think she really wanted to become an artist and sell her work."

Starr says one of the first bits of art Manning did was the "amazing green-haired woman, it looks really nice".

The artwork that now hangs in Mellory Manning's family home. Photo / George Heard

That drawing now hangs proudly in the living room of the home Starr lives in with her mother and partner.

"She gave it to me and Mum when she started doing her art class. She did an assignment and was really proud of it and came back to show us.

"I feel sad that she didn't become an artist or do what she really wanted to do and loved in life. It's a nice comfort [having it] though, because it was her first-ever assignment and she was proud of it, so we are proud of it and we love it there as a memento of her."

Starr is now pleading with anyone who knows more about what happened on the night of Manning's death to do the right thing - even if it's just a suspicion or something they have been told by someone else.

"If you think [someone is involved], then say something.

"You are going to regret it if you find out this person has hurt someone [else]."

Crime Services Manager Detective Inspector Greg Murton said the investigation remains open and active and officers will continue to follow up all leads.

"Police believe there were multiple people involved and we are committed to holding them to account."

"Over time, allegiances and relationships can change and we would still like to hear from anyone who has any information that may assist the investigation."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police on 105 and quote file number 090105/3929. Alternatively they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.